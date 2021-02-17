Pembroke Management LTD Has $13.40 Million Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,372 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,146 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.35% of SPS Commerce worth $13,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $2,259,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,110,000 after buying an additional 113,703 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 70.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 257.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

SPSC stock opened at $110.48 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $118.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.36 and its 200-day moving average is $92.19.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total value of $917,338.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,347,290.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,935,432.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,399 shares in the company, valued at $12,786,973.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,157 shares of company stock worth $3,921,682. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

