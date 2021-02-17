Pembroke Management LTD Has $15.74 Million Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Pembroke Management LTD lessened its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,145 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.38% of Proto Labs worth $15,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Proto Labs by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Proto Labs by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

PRLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.25.

In related news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRLB opened at $180.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.93 and a beta of 1.96. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.45 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.