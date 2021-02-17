Pembroke Management LTD Has $19.12 Million Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Pembroke Management LTD cut its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,189 shares during the quarter. Avalara comprises 1.6% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.14% of Avalara worth $19,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVLR. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avalara by 665.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.60.

In related news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $59,820.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,238.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 3,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $588,411.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,951 shares in the company, valued at $5,575,640.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 217,237 shares of company stock valued at $36,277,662 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Avalara stock opened at $168.63 on Wednesday. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $185.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

