Pembroke Management LTD Has $34.26 Million Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Pembroke Management LTD decreased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the period. The Descartes Systems Group makes up about 2.9% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.54% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $34,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $62.23 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $64.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.42 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.60.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on DSGX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.10.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

