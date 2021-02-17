Pembroke Management LTD Invests $27.49 Million in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,814,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,488,000. Absolute Software makes up about 2.3% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 3.69% of Absolute Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at $8,341,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at $1,097,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at $4,661,000. 1.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Absolute Software stock opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. Absolute Software Co. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.93 million, a PE ratio of 72.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $29.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.0633 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABST. Raymond James raised their price target on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Absolute Software from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

