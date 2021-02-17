Pembroke Management LTD Invests $5.81 Million in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 80,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,814,000. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.16% of CareDx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,859,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,539,000 after purchasing an additional 583,725 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,715,000 after purchasing an additional 557,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,561,000 after acquiring an additional 347,511 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 520,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,752,000 after acquiring an additional 277,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 755,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,648,000 after acquiring an additional 147,626 shares during the last quarter.

CDNA opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.34 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.56. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $99.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDNA. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

In other news, insider Sasha King sold 9,875 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $864,556.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 8,363 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $568,767.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,803,807.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,238 shares of company stock worth $6,886,684 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

