Pembroke Management LTD Lowers Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Pembroke Management LTD cut its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,317 shares during the period. LCI Industries accounts for approximately 1.9% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.71% of LCI Industries worth $23,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the third quarter worth about $176,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 56.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 7.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 71.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.57.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $598,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,694,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total transaction of $110,457.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,422.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,208,580 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $142.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.77. LCI Industries has a one year low of $55.29 and a one year high of $152.96.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.12 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

