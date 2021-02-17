Pembroke Management LTD Lowers Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Pembroke Management LTD cut its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,638 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.29% of Omnicell worth $14,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,335,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,722,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,384,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 1,051.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 449,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,936,000 after buying an additional 410,350 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,408,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $132.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.82, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $137.99.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 15,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total transaction of $1,580,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,899.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,411,226.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,219 shares of company stock worth $3,924,703. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

