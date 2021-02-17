Pembroke Management LTD Lowers Stock Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Pembroke Management LTD lowered its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,168 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.20% of FirstService worth $15,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in FirstService by 4.2% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,027,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,245,000 after acquiring an additional 121,265 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in FirstService by 7.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,572,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,343,000 after acquiring an additional 106,910 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FirstService by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,221,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,014,000 after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 11.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,064,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,018,000 after purchasing an additional 106,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 965,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,308,000 after purchasing an additional 32,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FSV shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on FirstService from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstService has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $149.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 90.41 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.89 and a 200-day moving average of $132.54. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $156.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.46 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is -10.14%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

