Pembroke Management LTD Makes New $8.78 Million Investment in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 83,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,784,000. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.20% of Fox Factory at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOXF. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $704,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

FOXF stock opened at $133.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.22. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $143.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.23.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

