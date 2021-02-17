Pembroke Management LTD Purchases 503,253 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 157.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503,253 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned 2.16% of International Money Express worth $12,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter worth $7,050,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in International Money Express by 519.9% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 392,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 329,416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Money Express by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,504,000 after acquiring an additional 255,368 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in International Money Express in the 4th quarter worth $3,492,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in International Money Express by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 573,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 132,100 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IMXI shares. TheStreet cut shares of International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Money Express from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Money Express from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.86.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $589.75 million, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $827,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,452. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

