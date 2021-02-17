Pembroke Management LTD Reduces Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Pembroke Management LTD trimmed its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,441 shares during the quarter. Dorman Products accounts for approximately 1.8% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.74% of Dorman Products worth $20,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 70.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 24,255 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35,925 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

DORM stock opened at $95.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $102.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.