Pembroke Management LTD Reduces Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Pembroke Management LTD decreased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,434 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems comprises about 2.4% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.17% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $28,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 30.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,654,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,393,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.57, for a total value of $439,589.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,982 shares in the company, valued at $37,142,827.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $4,810,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 262,722 shares in the company, valued at $84,254,945.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 246,886 shares of company stock worth $90,623,248 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MPWR opened at $387.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.32. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.12 and a 1 year high of $406.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 117.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.