Pembroke Management LTD Reduces Stock Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Pembroke Management LTD lowered its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,714 shares during the period. Kornit Digital accounts for approximately 2.1% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.69% of Kornit Digital worth $25,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 16.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,485,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,995,000 after acquiring an additional 638,162 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 41.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 525,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,091,000 after buying an additional 152,692 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 312.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 176,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after buying an additional 133,947 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,483,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,219,000 after buying an additional 104,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,184,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,825,000 after buying an additional 86,469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $109.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -609.31 and a beta of 1.70. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $101.45.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.22.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

