Pembroke Management LTD Sells 13,015 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Pembroke Management LTD reduced its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,015 shares during the period. MongoDB comprises 1.8% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.10% of MongoDB worth $20,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.27, for a total value of $9,634,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,076,090.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.01, for a total value of $157,643.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at $11,607,813.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,995 shares of company stock valued at $58,247,246 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $295.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $408.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $377.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.80. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $428.96. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of -93.63 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

