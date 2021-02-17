Pembroke Management LTD Sells 18,105 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Pembroke Management LTD lessened its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,045 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,105 shares during the period. Paycom Software makes up approximately 2.5% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.11% of Paycom Software worth $29,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 46.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 7.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 19.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 22.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $389.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $417.50 and a 200-day moving average of $367.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 138.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.42 and a 52-week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total value of $430,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,520 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.67.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.