Pembroke Management LTD Sells 19,843 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Pembroke Management LTD reduced its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,843 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.07% of Enphase Energy worth $15,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 245.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 92,887 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.94.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total transaction of $6,515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 287,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,407,175.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $11,738,704.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 375,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,542,023.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 246,678 shares of company stock valued at $38,024,997 over the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $193.50 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $229.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.15 and a 200 day moving average of $126.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.17, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

