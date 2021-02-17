Pembroke Management LTD Sells 26,827 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Pembroke Management LTD trimmed its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 26,827 shares during the quarter. Dolby Laboratories comprises 1.7% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.21% of Dolby Laboratories worth $20,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $358,155,000 after acquiring an additional 326,910 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 104,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

DLB opened at $94.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $97.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.65 and its 200-day moving average is $80.76.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 5,191 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $465,580.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 2,237 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $203,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 169,766 shares of company stock valued at $15,555,501. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.25.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.