Pembroke Management LTD Sells 3,030 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Pembroke Management LTD cut its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.35% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $18,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,880,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,101,000 after buying an additional 127,576 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,079,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,272,000 after buying an additional 70,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,232,000 after buying an additional 25,543 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,194,000 after purchasing an additional 274,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 411,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,905,000 after purchasing an additional 26,724 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.29.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $94.84 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $123.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.