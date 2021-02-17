Pembroke Management LTD Sells 3,708 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Pembroke Management LTD lowered its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the quarter. TTEC accounts for about 2.5% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.87% of TTEC worth $29,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 68,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTEC shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TTEC from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

TTEC stock opened at $87.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.43. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $91.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

