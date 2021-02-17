Pembroke Management LTD Sells 4,911 Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Pembroke Management LTD lessened its position in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,911 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 4.76% of Franklin Covey worth $14,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,570,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 199,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 60,579 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 155,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FC opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $35.91. The company has a market capitalization of $369.15 million, a P/E ratio of -37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $48.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FC. Roth Capital increased their target price on Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $92,135.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,105.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

