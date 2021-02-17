Pembroke Management LTD Sells 752 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Pembroke Management LTD cut its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.09% of Tetra Tech worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at about $2,002,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 79.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 77.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 4,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.98, for a total transaction of $503,760.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,711 shares in the company, valued at $448,956.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $116,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,537 shares of company stock worth $16,346,168. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

TTEK stock opened at $136.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.61 and a 1 year high of $143.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.80 and a 200 day moving average of $110.53.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTEK. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

