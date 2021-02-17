Pembroke Management LTD Sells 91,163 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Pembroke Management LTD lessened its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91,163 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.20% of Genpact worth $15,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Genpact by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Genpact by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on G. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $638,204.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,010,000.00. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

