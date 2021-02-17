Pembroke Management LTD Trims Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Pembroke Management LTD decreased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,827 shares during the period. Installed Building Products comprises about 2.6% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 1.01% of Installed Building Products worth $30,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth about $290,000. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $81,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,188.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

IBP stock opened at $123.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $130.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

