Pembroke Management LTD Trims Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Pembroke Management LTD trimmed its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,202 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International makes up 2.4% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.23% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $29,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total value of $8,550,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,691,785.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CRL. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.17.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $286.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.85 and its 200 day moving average is $239.01. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.58 and a 52 week high of $295.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.