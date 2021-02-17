Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L) (LON:PNN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $908.20

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L) (LON:PNN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 908.20 ($11.87) and last traded at GBX 909.20 ($11.88), with a volume of 289971 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 918 ($11.99).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 949.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 998.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.05, a current ratio of 18.53 and a quick ratio of 13.59. The company has a market capitalization of £3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.77 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L)’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

