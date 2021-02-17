Penta Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 17th. Penta has a total market capitalization of $9.45 million and $382,173.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Penta has traded 68.5% higher against the dollar. One Penta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Penta alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00062298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.17 or 0.00850044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006931 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00027921 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00046451 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.18 or 0.04953802 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00016019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00043794 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Penta’s official website is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Penta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.