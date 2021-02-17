pEOS 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,132.00 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last week, pEOS has traded 38% lower against the U.S. dollar. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $467,317.69 and approximately $6,132.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get pEOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00059888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.76 or 0.00275728 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00078225 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00082628 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00083370 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.11 or 0.00419391 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.00 or 0.00180199 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official website is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

pEOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.