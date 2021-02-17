pEOS Hits 1-Day Volume of $8,206.00 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last week, pEOS has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pEOS has a market cap of $589,860.83 and approximately $8,206.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00061075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.00318569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00081910 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00073448 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00084770 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.27 or 0.00453389 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,387.90 or 0.85541504 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . The official website for pEOS is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

pEOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

