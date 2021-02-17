PEPS Coin Market Cap Reaches $159,028.66 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $159,028.66 and $904.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 38.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006637 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001618 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001888 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000135 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.01 or 0.00155669 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 59,906,592 coins and its circulating supply is 43,658,087 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

PEPS Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

