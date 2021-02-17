PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s 7th Largest Position

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 3.4% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $134.14. 55,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,896,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.84 and a 200-day moving average of $140.03. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

