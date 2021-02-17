PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $32,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $134.33. 117,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,896,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.03.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.78.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

