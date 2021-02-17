Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Perdoceo Education to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $885.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.70.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.
About Perdoceo Education
Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.
