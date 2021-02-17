Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Perdoceo Education to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $885.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.70.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 70,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $801,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,753,103.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 40,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $468,958.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,038,892.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,805. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

