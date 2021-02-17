Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0165 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 62.6% over the last three years.

Shares of PBT remained flat at $$4.28 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 112,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.13. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

