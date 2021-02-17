Perpetual Protocol Price Down 20.5% Over Last 7 Days (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. Perpetual Protocol has a market cap of $130.05 million and $4.10 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perpetual Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $5.97 or 0.00011683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Perpetual Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00060336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.61 or 0.00304671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00082154 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00074663 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00084708 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $232.07 or 0.00454370 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.25 or 0.00178662 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Token Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

Perpetual Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Perpetual Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perpetual Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.