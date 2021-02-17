Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Shares Gap Up to $1.75

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02), but opened at GBX 1.85 ($0.02). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 1.73 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,756,165 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petra Diamonds presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4 ($0.05).

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,541.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.08.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

