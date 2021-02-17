Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.84

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.84 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.50 ($0.05). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.04), with a volume of 983,173 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of £23.17 million and a PE ratio of -1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.84.

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

