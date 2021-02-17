Petrolympic Ltd. (PCQ.V) (CVE:PCQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.08

Petrolympic Ltd. (PCQ.V) (CVE:PCQ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 4000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$8.97 million and a PE ratio of -37.50.

About Petrolympic Ltd. (PCQ.V) (CVE:PCQ)

Petrolympic Ltd., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in the United States and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest covering an area of 56,152 hectares in the St. Lawrence Lowlands shallow sandstones and carbonates platform on the south shore of the St.

