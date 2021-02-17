PetroNeft Resources plc (PTR.L) (LON:PTR) Shares Gap Up to $1.55

PetroNeft Resources plc (PTR.L) (LON:PTR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02), but opened at GBX 1.60 ($0.02). PetroNeft Resources plc (PTR.L) shares last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02), with a volume of 3,322,955 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £11.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.79, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.69.

PetroNeft Resources plc (PTR.L) Company Profile (LON:PTR)

PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company's primary assets are a 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast; and a 50% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for PetroNeft Resources plc (PTR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroNeft Resources plc (PTR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.