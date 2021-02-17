PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

PetroTal (LON:PTAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 97.18% from the stock’s current price.

LON PTAL traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 17.75 ($0.23). 530,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,442,092. The company has a market cap of £144.87 million and a PE ratio of 59.17. PetroTal has a 12 month low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 25.90 ($0.34). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Get PetroTal alerts:

About PetroTal

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.