PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

PetroTal (LON:PTAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 97.18% from the stock’s current price.
LON PTAL traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 17.75 ($0.23). 530,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,442,092. The company has a market cap of £144.87 million and a PE ratio of 59.17. PetroTal has a 12 month low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 25.90 ($0.34). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.
