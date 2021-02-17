Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Short Interest Update

Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 174,900 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the January 14th total of 217,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PXPHF opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57. Pexip Holding ASA has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $11.95.

About Pexip Holding ASA

Pexip Holding ASA, a technology company that delivers a video-first meeting platform. Its platform simplifies video communication across borders, businesses, and platforms, enabling everyone to be seen, heard, and included. The company offers self-hosted and as-a-service deployment options for enterprise video conferencing built on the Pexip Infinity technology; and provides interoperability, including Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, Google Hangouts Gateway interop, video system device registration, and a world-class meeting and calling service.

