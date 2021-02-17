Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 948.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,458 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security Asset Management grew its stake in Pfizer by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,341,000 after buying an additional 924,796 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer stock opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

