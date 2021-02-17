Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,112 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.0% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.93. The stock had a trading volume of 673,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,471,266. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $194.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

