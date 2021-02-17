Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.5% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 474,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 15,935 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 29,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 9.0% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the third quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 85,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.79. The company had a trading volume of 555,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,471,266. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average is $37.21.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

