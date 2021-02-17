Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,389,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,352,582 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 0.5% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Pfizer worth $235,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1.7% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.79. 555,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,471,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.21.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.