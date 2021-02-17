PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.21

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.21 and traded as high as $7.71. PFSweb shares last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 70,205 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PFSweb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of PFSweb from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Get PFSweb alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $154.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $101,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,990.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 3,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $25,047.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,035.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,644 shares of company stock worth $187,765 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFSW. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PFSweb in the fourth quarter worth about $1,532,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in PFSweb by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after buying an additional 200,731 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in PFSweb by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 143,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 91,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PFSweb by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 75,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in PFSweb by 282.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 51,149 shares during the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW)

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.