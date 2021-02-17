PGT Innovations (PGTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect PGT Innovations to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PGTI stock opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.33. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $23.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

