Phantasma Market Capitalization Achieves $28.80 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 17th. Phantasma has a market cap of $28.80 million and $727,601.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 98.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,213.34 or 0.99911008 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00046219 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006204 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.00121712 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000231 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00012530 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,730,094 tokens. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

