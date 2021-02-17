Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.20% from the stock’s current price.

PHAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jonestrading started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ PHAT opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $64.54. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day moving average is $38.86.

In related news, Director David A. Socks sold 12,835 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $448,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Socks sold 31,446 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $1,494,628.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,979 shares of company stock worth $2,839,383 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.