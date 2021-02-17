Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2,212.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,808 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Edward Jones downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $86.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $134.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.07.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.